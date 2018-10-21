PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead Sunday morning.

Around 12:18 a.m., police and medical assistance was called to the 200 block of Wilson Drive.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Medics pronounced Elbert Brown Jr., 33, dead at the scene, PIO Lt. B.K. Hall said.

Currently the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available. Detectives do not have any suspects or a motive in this case.

Hall said Portsmouth Police Department members will be conducting an R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk with the community at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information about the shooting or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit your tip online at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

