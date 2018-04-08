PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) — A Portsmouth man was killed when his car hit a light pole Friday night, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 264 west of Victory Boulevard, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The driver of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling at a fast speed, when it swerved, overcorrected and ran off the road.

The car hit a light pole, Anaya said.

The driver, Jamal Al Britt, 22, was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

Anaya said Britt was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or narcotics were a factor in the accident, she said.

The family of Britt has been notified.

© 2018 WVEC