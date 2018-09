PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.

Investigators said a man walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the actual shooting happened in the 500 block of Edwards Street. There's no word on any suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

