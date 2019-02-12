PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Autumn Walters said her father was beaten up at a bar called The Barrell II in Portsmouth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"He called me and said he was being threatened, and I could tell he was inside the bar. I could hear someone yelling in the background,” said Walters.

Walters said after she got the call, she raced to the Churchland Shopping Center to find her dad.

"I saw him on the ground and I was hoping it wasn't him but it was. He was laying there in a pool of blood, unconscious,” said Walters.

She said no one had called 911 for her injured father.

"He didn't know what was going on, he didn't know what happened to him,” said Walters.

Portsmouth police filed an incident report and said her father was inebriated. However, Walters said she still had many questions for management at the bar.

"They just kept reassuring me that he fell over. But I believe he was struck with something in the back of the head or once he was unconscious his head was stomped on,” said Walters.

Police said in October a man got his jaw fractured during a fight inside The Barrell II.

"A woman messaged me on Facebook and told me that her son was brutally assaulted in the establishment,” said Walters.

Walters said she wants to see surveillance tapes and learn the truth.

"I would just like for no one else to get hurt. My family and I don't want to see this happen to anyone else and we just want the truth to come to light and for us to have justice for my father,” said Walters.

