PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in Portsmouth.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. Arriving officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.