PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after being shot in the torso, but police haven't located where the shooting happened.

At 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Portsmouth dispatch received a 911 call for a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at High Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Medics took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Sergeant Misty Holley, police are trying to find the location where the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.