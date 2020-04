A man was found shot in the torso in the 900 block of Tazewell Street. He is in the hospital with serious injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is seriously hurt after a late-night shooting in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Police said officers received a report of a gunshot wound around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Tazewell Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any more information.