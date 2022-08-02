Man seriously hurt after gun incident in Portsmouth, police say

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the "gunshot wound incident" happened near the 10th block of Suburban Circle.

A man was seriously injured after a shooting earlier this morning in Portsmouth.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the "gunshot wound incident" happened near the 10th block of Suburban Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital, and there's no word on his condition at this time.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Suburban Circle. An adult male was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/gXsefssSfa — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 22, 2022