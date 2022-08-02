Man seriously hurt after gun incident in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a separate story on file from February 8, 2022. It discusses city council members who are trying to address crime in Portsmouth.
A man was seriously injured after a shooting earlier this morning in Portsmouth.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the "gunshot wound incident" happened near the 10th block of Suburban Circle.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening injury. He was taken to the hospital, and there's no word on his condition at this time.
If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.