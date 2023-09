According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a call came in around 11:35 p.m. requesting medical assistance at the 300 block of Avondale Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hospitalized after an incident that happened in Portsmouth late Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with "an injury consistent with being shot," police said.

The man was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.