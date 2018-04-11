PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead Sunday, police said.

Around 1:39 a.m., police communications received a 911 call for a man who had been shot in the 3100 block of Brighton Street.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Portsmouth Police Department members will be conducting a R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk within the community at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

