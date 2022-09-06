Man shot by Portsmouth police officer after encounter, Virginia State Police launch investigation

He brandished the object at one of the officers, which started an encounter that ended with the officer shooting the man.

The Portsmouth Police Department was on the scene of a shooting involving an officer Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police got a call to respond to the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had a sharp object.

He brandished the object at one of the officers, which started an encounter that ended with the officer shooting the man.

The man was seriously injured, and he was taken to the hospital. His name and condition aren't known at this time.

Virginia State Police will investigate this incident.