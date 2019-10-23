PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting sent one man to the hospital in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning, police said.

The call came in around 2:17 a.m. of a shooting in the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

