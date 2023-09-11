Portsmouth police investigate Dale Drive shooting that left man hurt

Medics took the man to a hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 180 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard. Police got the call shortly after 2:30 a.m.

When officers got there, they found a man with an injury "consistent with a gunshot wound to the lower leg," the Portsmouth Police Department said.

Medics took the man to a hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the department.

Police didn't say what led to the shooting or share any suspect information.