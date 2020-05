Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital. His injury is considered serious.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man seriously hurt.

The call came in around 12:14 a.m. on Sunday for a police and medical assistance request to the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital.

His injury is considered serious.