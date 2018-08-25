PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after a man was shot in the upper body Friday night.

According to a dispatch, they received the 911 call around 9:55 p.m. for a shooting incident in the 900 block of Randolph Street. On the scene, officials found the man and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim is suffering from serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

