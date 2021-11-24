Police: Man hurt following overnight shooting on Orleans Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said a man was shot overnight near the Churchland section of Portsmouth.
Emergency dispatchers said officers from the Portsmouth Police Department were called just before 1:30 a.m. about gunfire in the 4000 block of Orleans Drive.
When detectives arrived at the scene they found a man with a minor gunshot wound. Medics treated him there -- he wasn't taken to the hospital.
Police have not released any information at this time on the victim's identity or the suspect.
If you know anything about the shooting, you're encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.