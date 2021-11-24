Police: Man hurt following overnight shooting on Orleans Drive in Portsmouth

Emergency dispatchers said a man was shot overnight in the 4000 block of Orleans Drive. He was treated on the scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police said a man was shot overnight near the Churchland section of Portsmouth.

Emergency dispatchers said officers from the Portsmouth Police Department were called just before 1:30 a.m. about gunfire in the 4000 block of Orleans Drive.

When detectives arrived at the scene they found a man with a minor gunshot wound. Medics treated him there -- he wasn't taken to the hospital.

Police have not released any information at this time on the victim's identity or the suspect.