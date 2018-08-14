PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police dispatch said 911 received a call just before 2 a.m. Medics arrived near the corner of Floyd Street and Lanier Crescent, where they found a 46-year-old man shot in his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"[There is] no suspect at this time, it’s an ongoing investigation," said Portsmouth Police Public Information Officer Cynthia Davis. "So, we’re doing the best that we can to try to try and get the suspect."

Police said they are working to find out what led up to this shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

