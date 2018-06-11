PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Stratford Street just before 2:30 a.m., not far from Cavalier Boulevard.

Police tell us a man was shot in the upper body. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is the second shooting in less than 12 hours to happen in Portsmouth. Late Monday night, a man was seriously injured after being shot in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

No suspect information has been released in either shooting at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC