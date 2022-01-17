Man injured after being stabbed near George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed near the intersection of Elm Ave. and George Washington Hwy. His injuries were not life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities said a man was left hurt Sunday night after he was stabbed in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police were called on Jan. 16 about a person who was stabbed near the intersection of Elm Avenue and George Washington Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who was suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to be OK.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that could help the police, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.