PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers said the stabbing took place in the 800 block of Stratford Street just before 2:30 a.m. The location isn't far from Cavalier Boulevard.

It was the second violent crime in Portsmouth in less than 12 hours. A man had serious injuries after someone shot him in the 3800 block of Sugar Creek Circle.

No suspect information has been released in either case. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

