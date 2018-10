PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting that landed a man in the hospital with serious injuries.

We're told one man was shot in the lower body in the 2200 block of South Street in Portsmouth. Police were called to that location at 12:41 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or a motive.

© 2018 WVEC