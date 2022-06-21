Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital injured.
According to a tweet from the department at 11:41 a.m., a man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. He's expected to be okay.
His name hasn't been released yet.
Details, such as the shooting's location and exact time, haven't been shared yet.
A report earlier this year revealed that one-third of shootings across Hampton Roads happened in Portsmouth alone. The whole area has been suffering from a rash of gun violence, though.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.