Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound in Portsmouth

There aren't many details about what happened yet, but the man is expected to live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital injured.

According to a tweet from the department at 11:41 a.m., a man had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. He's expected to be okay.

His name hasn't been released yet.

Details, such as the shooting's location and exact time, haven't been shared yet.