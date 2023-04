Firefighters were able to get the second-floor fire under control in roughly 15 minutes.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Red Cross is helping residents in Portsmouth after a house fire Friday.

According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 60 block of Manly Street at around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the second-floor fire under control in roughly 15 minutes.

Everyone, including three dogs, was able to get out of the home. Fire officials say no one was hurt.