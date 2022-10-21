Manor High School evacuates due to bomb threat, school official says

Details are limited at this time, but students dismissed early for the day at 11:45 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Manor High School in Portsmouth was evacuated Friday morning after someone called and made a bomb threat, according to a school official.

The following message was sent to parents and families:

This morning, a bomb threat was called in to our school's main office. In an abundance of caution, we immediately evacuated the school to allow for police to complete a search. Given today's temperatures and the time it will take emergency responders to conduct a thorough search of the building, we are going to have an early dismissal for Manor students today..."

"Parents, please use today's events to talk with your children and remind them that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges."