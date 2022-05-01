Gov. Northam gives absolute pardon to Portsmouth city councilman Mark Whitaker

In the absolute pardon, Northam highlighted that Whitaker had no previous criminal record and "continues to be a leader and advocate in the Portsmouth community."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As one of his final acts in office, Virginia Gov. Ralph North extended an absolute pardon to Rev. Dr. Mark Whitaker, the Portsmouth city councilman who was convicted of forgery in 2018.

In the Jan. 4 absolute pardon, Northam highlighted that Whitaker had no previous criminal record and "continues to be a leader and advocate in the Portsmouth community."

The case goes back to when Whitaker's parish, New Bethel Baptist Church, was redeveloping some apartment complex across the street.

A loan application to get more money to finish the project was submitted using the Valor Construction company as collateral and the owner of that company, Kevin Blount, said he didn't give permission for the church to borrow against his name and didn't sign the checks that were cashed in under his name.

Whitaker initially faced 20 charges, but the judge threw 17 of them out for a lack of evidence.

He was eventually convicted on three counts of forgery, but at the time, Witaker's lawyer said, "There was not one credible witness, not even an incredible witness that said Mark Whitaker affixed any signature any stamp anything to any document. Not one."

Whitaker's lawyers appealed the conviction, but a second judge affirmed the findings of his original trial. The judge asked him to pay a fine of $7,500.

In February 2019, Northam restored Whitaker's civil rights, meaning he could once again run for the city council seat.