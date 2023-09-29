Meals on Wheels of Portsmouth is closing its doors due to lack of funding

Meals on Wheels of Portsmouth is closing after delivering hot food to people’s doorsteps for decades.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Food services for some Portsmouth senior residents are coming to an end.

“Of course, it hurts a great deal, because people are not going to have their food they rely on a daily basis,” said volunteer Marshall Bolton.

The organization’s coordinator, Tonya Chandler, said she worked at the charity for 29 years to feed older people in the area.

“This is a heartfelt job,” Chandler said.

But, she said the group won’t have food to give anymore because they ran out of funding.

Longtime volunteer Marshall Bolton said he enjoyed making the deliveries, which became a bright spot in the day of so many.

“This is probably the only human contact they have had all day and they like to chat sometimes and have some advice, but very tickled to get that food,” Bolton said.

Over the last few months, the group posted on its Facebook page asking for help with donations to keep delivering food.

“It’s a joy when you go to deliver and they are smiling waiting for you to arrive,” Chandler said.

Chandler locked the doors for the last time on Friday, but she hopes someone in the community can jump in.

“I just hope and pray someone will step up and say we are available and this is what we have to offer,” Chandler said. “And prayerfully they will be able to start this service again, and there may not be a great lapse in time."