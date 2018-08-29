PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Officers are investigating a double shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

According to a tweet, the incident took place in the 60 block of Lexington Drive, and dispatch received the 911 call around 9:25 p.m.

On the scene, police found two men shot in the torso. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

