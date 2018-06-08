PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The man accused of trying to run over a state senator will undergo a mental evaluation.

James Taliaferro was originally scheduled to stand trial on Monday in Portsmouth for several charges. He's accused of trying to run over State Senator Louise Lucas outside of a store on March 18.

Police say surveillance video showed Taliaferro slam his vehicle into the front of Lucas' business the day before the incident. He used to work there, but was let go after a background check.

In court on Monday, Taliaferro's lawyer argued his client was not sane at the time of the crime. The judge ordered Taliaferro to undergo a mental evaluation before his trial can move forward. Taliaferro will remain in jail, pending his trial.

