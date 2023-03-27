Mercy Chefs workers deploy to Mississippi following destructive tornado

The organization is planning to serve thousands of meals to the community on a daily basis using its mobile kitchen, refrigerated truck and supporting vehicles.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Workers with the Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs are deploying to Rolling Fork, Mississippi after the small town was decimated by a tornado Friday night.

The organization is planning to serve thousands of meals to the community on a daily basis using its mobile kitchen, refrigerated truck and supporting vehicles.

The meals will be served out of Sharkey-Issaquena Academy in Rolling Fork, but the Mercy Chefs team members will also deliver meals throughout the area.

The tornado devastated a swath of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town's water tower, the Associated Press reports. In Mississippi, at least 25 people were killed in the storms.

“Please join us in keeping this precious small town and all those affected in the tornado’s very wide track in your prayers,” Mercy Chefs Founder and CEO Gary LeBlanc wrote in a news release. “The Rolling Fork community is suffering, and Mercy Chefs will be here to offer meals, hope and support.”

If you want to help, you can contribute to the Mercy Chefs' effort by donating here.