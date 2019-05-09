PORTSMOUTH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Mercy Chefs, Portsmouth-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves meals to victims and first responders in emergencies and natural disasters, is deploying to the Bahamas to help with relief after Hurricane Dorian.

The organization prepares and serves restaurant-quality meals.

The co-founders of the organization, Gary and Ann LeBlanc, arrived in the Bahamas Thursday afternoon to put two mobile water purifications units in place to address the urgent need for more drinkable water.

Mercy Chefs ultimately hopes to focus on long-term recovery in the Bahamas by providing hot meals and responding to other critical needs as it has done after other disasters in Panama City, Haiti, and Puerto Rico.

“Seeing the utter devastation in the Bahamas brings back every painful memory I’ve had over the past 13 years of responding to natural disasters,” LeBlanc said. “Thousands of people are in need of drinking water, and we know these units will help address one of the most immediate needs of the many people who have lost everything in recent days.”

The organization was founded in 2006 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when Gary LeBlanc returned to his New Orleans hometown to volunteer and realized disaster relief could be done better. Since starting, the organization has served over 2 million meals.

