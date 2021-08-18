Mercy Chefs help evacuees as Dixie Fire rages through Northern California

The Portsmouth group is serving 1,200 meals daily to evacuees sheltered in Susanville, California.

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — With the Dixie Fire is raging through Northern California, the Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs are serving evacuees affected by one of the biggest fires in state history.

Jonathan White, the managing chef for the Mercy Chefs, said conditions are getting worse in Susanville, California, where the team is working.

"The air quality index is completely and totally unhealthy," he said. "We wear N95 all the time."

White and several other volunteers traveled to Susanville and began serving meals Monday to evacuees in shelters. They're serving 1,200 meals daily that include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We're called to help," White said. "Help people with food and give them a moment of peace and moment of normalcy."

White says Californians prepare for these fires year-round but still are worried they'll be impacted.

Dixie Fire Update from Mercy Chefs - August 17, 2021 An update from our team in Susanville, CA responding to the Dixie Fire. Posted by Mercy Chefs on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

"Spirits are, they're not super high," he said. "Everybody is happy to be alive but they're anxious to find out if they have a home to go back to."

The team had to relocate due to high winds and evacuation warnings. White says nothing will stop their efforts to serve. They plan to stay there until there's no longer a need.

"We're prayed up and ready to feed regardless of what the conditions are on the ground," White said.