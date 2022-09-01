Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs sends water to help with crisis in Mississippi

The city isn't getting enough clean water through its pipes right now, and that's led to a major crisis. The group is sending 18 pallets of bottled water to help.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A disaster relief nonprofit based out of Portsmouth is sending drinking water and a purification unit to people in Jackson, Mississippi.

The city isn't getting enough clean water through its pipes right now, and that's led to a crisis.

A spokesperson for Mercy Chefs said its team put together 18 pallets of bottled water for people who need it. That's being sent over from a Mercy Chefs warehouse in Tanner, Alabama, so it can get to Jackson quickly.

The water purification machine they're also sending can clean 300 gallons of water per hour.

Usually, the group cooks restaurant-quality meals for people who are facing extreme storm damage, but this time, they're focusing on the need for drinking water.

The faith-based group will be distributing it through local church partners.

Gary LeBlanc, the CEO of Mercy Chefs, said they "feel blessed" to be able to help these neighbors in need.

“Jackson residents are dealing with an emergency – they’re describing this as living in a nightmare with no clean water to cook or brush their teeth,” LeBlanc said.