Questions circulate after 'Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade' canceled in Portsmouth

A city spokesperson said the parade's permit was canceled weeks ago, but organizers planned to move forward with the event Saturday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An event meant to spread holiday cheer led to some confusion and frustration Saturday night. Organizers moved forward with a massive community toy drive, despite the City of Portsmouth cancelling a part of the event.

A City spokesperson said a permit for the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade was canceled weeks ago; however, some residents found out about the cancelation on social media just hours before the event was set to begin.

“If it wouldn’t have been for a friend of mine saying, ‘Hey, Elek, the event is canceled,’ I would’ve been looking for the parade on High Street," said Portsmouth resident Elek Louis.

While the parade portion of the event did not take place, hundreds of people still gathered on High Street.

"I went the right way about it, and they shut me down. So, we're still going to make the kids happy with all the toys we have to offer," said event organizer Daquan Crawford.

Crawford said he received a permit for the parade but ran into roadblocks weeks later.

He said the Portsmouth Police Department would not sign off on escorting the event.

Saturday afternoon, PPD took to social media, saying the parade portion of the event would not happen.

We are aware of the Miracle on High St. Christmas Parade that’s been advertised online. This event is not sanctioned by the city or any affiliated government departments. We want to make citizens aware that there will be no parade on High Street today. pic.twitter.com/PxBzVHg0Cd — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 17, 2022

Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said officers arrived on scene to ensure community safety.

Regarding the parade cancelation, a city spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Due to permitting matters, the Miracle on High Christmas Parade was canceled several weeks ago. The organizer was also aware of the city's cancellation of the permit and event. However, it appears the parade was still being planned without a city's valid permit or consent. The organizer was contacted again today and reminded that the parade was not permitted; thus, the organizer canceled the event today.”

But still, Crawford said volunteers donated more than 5,000 toys to kids in Portsmouth.

"I wanted to go big for the kids this year to make sure all the kids are smiling this year," Crawford said.