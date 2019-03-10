PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Detectives have located 50-year-old Jessica Foss safe and unharmed.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Portsmouth woman.

Detectives said 50-year-old Jessica Foss was last seen Wednesday, October 2 in the evening. She called a family member on Thursday morning around 9 a.m., but they have not been able to reach her since.

Detectives are concerned for Foss’ well-being because she suffers from a medical condition, and she may need assistance.

Officers said Jessica Foss is a white female who is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 167 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Foss may be driving a blue 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags of UZD-1326.

If anyone has seen 50-year-old Jessica Foss or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).