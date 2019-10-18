PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are searching for a missing man that needs medication he doesn't have with him.

Detectives said 80-year-old Robert Hall was last seen on Greenwood Drive around 10:00 a.m. Thursday after leaving his home in the 400 block of Norcom Circle.

No one has seen or heard from Hall since he left.

Detectives are concerned because the 80-year-old has health-related conditions that require medication he doesn't have with him.

Hall is described as a Black man standing around 5'9" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in a brown shirt and brown pants.

If you've seen Hall or know of his whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.