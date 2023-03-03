Senior Alert: Elderly couple missing from Portsmouth

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Marvin Lee Lawrence and Darlene Alice Lawrence, both 78 years old, were last seen driving on High Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives in Portsmouth need help finding a missing elderly couple Friday.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Marvin Lee Lawrence and Darlene Alice Lawrence, both 78 years old, were last seen driving on High Street. Police say they were in a red Ford Explorer with Florida tags 5448QZ.

"There is a medical concern for their well-being," police said.

Virginia State Police also issued a Senior Alert for the missing couple Friday. VSP said both suffer from cognitive impairment.

Marvin is around 5'6" and 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a grey polo shirt, blue jean shorts and white sneakers.

Darlene is around 5'4" and 95 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing a light blue sweater, black leggings, and teal and white sneakers.