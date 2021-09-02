Coast Guard searches for missing 70-year-old fisherman

Officials say the fisherman left around 8 a.m. Thursday and has not returned.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and other partners are searching for a missing 70-year-old fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay.

The fisherman's son reported his father missing, saying he left on a fishing trip around 8 a.m. from Ingram Bay and has not returned.

The Coast Guard launched a crew from Station Milford Haven to search for the man.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Department of Wildlife Resources. were also notified of the man's disappearance.

Officials said they found the man's boat unanchored and adrift with no one on board.

Watchstanders launched an HH-670 Jayhawk aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules aircrew from air station Elizabeth City.

The Coast Guard and other partner agencies will continue to search for the man overnight.

The agencies involved in the search are: