Police were investigating at the scene where a body was found along Frederick Boulevard Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say skeletal remains found two weeks ago belonged to a missing man.

On August 25, a landscaping crew found a decomposed body in the 2500 block of Frederick Boulevard. On Friday, police identified the remains as 78-year-old Roger Hammond.

He was reported missing on May 2, with police saying he had been last seen near the 3600 block of High Street, heading toward Walmart.