VSP issues critically missing adult alerts for pregnant woman, boyfriend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a missing pregnant woman and her boyfriend Friday.
Police in Portsmouth believe 19-year-old Khyla Wilson to be at "high risk." They said she was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
PPD said Wilson was last seen leaving that area with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dominic Cravins-Hernandez.
Later Friday night, Virginia State Police issued a critically-missing adult alert for both Wilson and Cravins-Hernandez.
"Their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," VSP said.
They are possibly in a silver 2015 Chevy Cruz 4D, with a Florida Tag “77AYKK”.
Wilson is 5" and 150 pounds. Cravins-Hernandez is 5'11" and 160 pounds.
Anyone who may have seen Wilson is asked to call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.