Portsmouth police search for missing man who walked out of hospital Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Have you seen George Michael Powell, Jr.?
On Friday, the Portsmouth Police Department said the 77-year-old man was missing.
A spokesperson said he walked out of a local hospital on Thursday and hadn't been seen since.
They didn't say which hospital he left, but said Powell was wearing blue jeans. It's not clear what color his shirt was.
Police officers want to check on his well-being.
If you've seen him, or know where he might be, please call the police department's special victims unit at 757-393-8536.