Portsmouth police search for missing man who walked out of hospital Thursday

George Michael Powell Jr. hasn't been seen since he walked out of a hospital on Thursday. If you've seen him or know where he might be, please call 757-393-8536.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Have you seen George Michael Powell, Jr.?

On Friday, the Portsmouth Police Department said the 77-year-old man was missing.

A spokesperson said he walked out of a local hospital on Thursday and hadn't been seen since.

They didn't say which hospital he left, but said Powell was wearing blue jeans. It's not clear what color his shirt was.

Police officers want to check on his well-being.