Police ask for help finding missing Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in Portsmouth.

Detectives said Michael Thomas Arrington was last seen by his family in November 2021 and has not recently been in any contact with them, which family members say is out of character for him.

Arrington is transient and known to frequent the Westhaven section of the city.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 pounds, and has his beard in a long plait. Police say he often rides a bike.