PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Detectives say 57-year-old Reginald D. Gregg was last seen in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard around noon on Monday, August 26. No one has seen or heard from Gregg ever since.

Police are concerned about his well-being because he requires medication that he does not have with him.

Gregg is about 5'7" in height and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark blue jeans with a print on the pockets and blue shoes.

If you've seen Reginald Gregg or have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.