MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs.

Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.

If you've seen Aaliyah or know where she may be, call investigators at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and leave a tip.