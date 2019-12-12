PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a 60-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since December 9.

Police said Josie Tyson was last seen leaving her home in the 3600 block of Griffin Street in the early morning hours Monday.

No one has seen or heard from her since.

Detectives are concerned because Josie has a medical condition that requires medication she doesn't have with her.

The 60-year-old is described as a Black woman, 5'9" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a checkered print jacket.

Anyone who knows where Josie is should call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

