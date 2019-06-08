PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department's Special Victims Unit are asking for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Douglas Franklin.

He was last seen at his home in the 5200 block of Greenbrooke Drive on Saturday, August 3 at 6:00 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from Franklin since he left. Detectives are concerned for the 76-year-old's well-being because he suffers from health-related condition and needs medicine.

He is described as a white man standing at about 5'7" tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Detectives are not sure what he was wearing when he went missing, but they believe he is driving a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with New York license plates reading 23804ML.

If you have seen Franklin, his vehicle or know of his whereabouts call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.