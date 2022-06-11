Missing: Portsmouth police urgently search for young girl

If you've seen Katrice or know of her whereabouts, police urge you to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing child who was last seen June 10.

According to a news release, 12-year-old Katrice McDougal was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday evening near the 600 block of Dinwiddie Street.

Police say she was wearing ripped jeans and a dark colored hoodie at the time. She also now has a short afro, despite the pictures above.

McDougal is roughly 5'0" tall and around 100 pounds.