Missing: Portsmouth police urgently search for young girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a missing child who was last seen June 10.
According to a news release, 12-year-old Katrice McDougal was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday evening near the 600 block of Dinwiddie Street.
Police say she was wearing ripped jeans and a dark colored hoodie at the time. She also now has a short afro, despite the pictures above.
McDougal is roughly 5'0" tall and around 100 pounds.
If you've seen her or know of her whereabouts, police urge you to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.