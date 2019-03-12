PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Keava K. Smith was last seen on Sandpiper Drive on Monday afternoon. Detectives say she needs medication that she doesn't have with her.

Keava is about 5'5" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. No one has had any contact with her since her disappearance.

If you have seen Keava K. Smith or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app or via the Portsmouth Crime Line website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com. As always, a caller is never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.