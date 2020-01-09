Police need help finding missing Portsmouth teen

16-year-old Kennedy Deyke was last seen July 24 in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who has been missing for over a month.

16-year-old Kennedy Deyke was last seen on July 24 in the Ocean View section of Norfolk. She had been in the custody of Norfolk Social Services at the time of her disappearance.

Kennedy is about 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.