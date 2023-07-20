16-year-old girl missing from Portsmouth, police say

Jonnayah Daniels was last seen July 9 around 8 p.m. near 3700 Sugar Creek Circle.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old who ran away from home.

She was wearing black and white checkered night pants, a black sports bra, and white Crocs with Champion and yellow smiley faces all over, according to the police department.

Jonnayah is 5'5" tall, weighs about 165 lbs, and has blonde and black hair in box braids.

Anyone with information about where Jonnayah is located is asked to contact the police by calling 757–393–8536 or the tip line at 1-888-562-5887.