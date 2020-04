Beryl Jean Reed, 72, went missing from her home at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive. Police said she was found safe Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe and unharmed.

